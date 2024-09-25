Manuel Locatelli seemed so out of form at Juventus that he missed out on a place in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad, while Nicolo Fagioli made the cut despite serving a seven-month ban last season.

Juventus has historically provided Italy’s national team with several top talents, and Locatelli earned his move to the club after his impressive performances for Italy during their Euro 2020 triumph.

However, the midfielder’s form declined soon after joining Juve, and by last season, under Max Allegri, he was a shadow of the player he once was.

Allegri’s tactics had turned Locatelli into an ineffective midfielder, and it seemed like Thiago Motta wouldn’t find him useful either.

However, while Juve was waiting to sign players like Teun Koopmeiners, Locatelli seized the opportunities he was given and managed to win over Motta.

The new Juve coach now fully trusts him, and Locatelli has returned to his best form—perhaps even better than before.

According to Il Bianconero, Locatelli is a revitalised player, and his 106 touches against Napoli highlight how important he has become for the team.

Locatelli has been so good this season, and it feels great to see him back to his best at the Allianz Stadium.

Motta has turned around his career and he will continue to improve under the new manager.