On Sunday evening, Thiago Motta appeared to be facing his first Serie A defeat as a Juventus manager, but somehow managed to escape unscathed by roaring back to earn a 4-4 draw against Inter at San Siro.

Kenan Yildiz was dropped from the starting lineup, but was still able to inflict the damage upon his introduction in the second period. The Bianconeri were trailing by two goals, but the teenager pulled off a brace to end the thrilling contest 4-4.

According to IlBianconero, Motta deserves the credit as his second-half maneuvers turned the tide in the Old Lady’s favor. The report mentions three ploys that worked almost to perfection.

The first was replacing Timothy Weah with Yildiz. While the introduction of the Turkish youngster was a no-brainer at that point, taking off the American raised some eyebrows, as the latter was enjoying a solid outing, and had even scored the second goal for Juventus.

So while Motta could have deployed Yildiz as an attacking midfielder, he insisted on placing the teenager on the left wing in a move that yielded two invaluable goals.

The second maneuver was the introduction of Nicola Savona which left many perplexed as the young right-back was unlikely to deliver the goods in the attacking phase while the team was desperate for goals.

Nevertheless, Savona’s entry freed up Andrea Cambiaso who got the license to roam forward. The latter played an instrumental part in the last equalizer.

Last but not least, Dusan Vlahovic’s exit was certainly a controversial decision with Juventus trailing in the score, but Samuel Mbangula’s entry meant that the Inter defenders no longer had fixed points to mark.

The young Belgian roamed all over the attacking third, and while he didn’t score, his movement and energy caused some confusion at the back for Stefan de Vrij and company.