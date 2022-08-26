Mourinho admits he doesn’t know how Dybala will act on his return to Juventus

Paulo Dybala will return to Juventus as an opponent tomorrow, months after his tear-filled last match in black and white.

The Argentinian was on the books of Juve between 2015 and 2022 when the club allowed him to leave as a free agent.

Not all Juve fans loved the club’s decision, and most of them still remember the impact he made while on their books.

The attacker now plays for AS Roma and he would look to hurt Juve tomorrow, but it will be an emotional return for him.

He desperately wanted to remain a Juve player and knows that most of the club’s fans love him.

Jose Mourinho also understands that, but the Portuguese manager insists he is a man and he will know how to handle his emotions and do his job tomorrow.

The Roma gaffer tells reporters, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He has a baby face, but he is not. We can talk about how he could play, but he has control of his emotion. I haven’t seen anything different these days, I expect a regular game, perhaps with a bit of emotion before and after.”

Juve FC Says

It has been only a few months since Dybala left the Allianz Stadium, so we still remember his impact on our team clearly.

The attacker was a darling of most of us and it would be emotional to watch him play for another club in front of us tomorrow.

But we must spoil his return by earning a home win against the Giallorossi.