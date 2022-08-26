dybala
Club News

Mourinho admits he doesn’t know how Dybala will act on his return to Juventus

August 26, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Paulo Dybala will return to Juventus as an opponent tomorrow, months after his tear-filled last match in black and white.

The Argentinian was on the books of Juve between 2015 and 2022 when the club allowed him to leave as a free agent.

Not all Juve fans loved the club’s decision, and most of them still remember the impact he made while on their books.

The attacker now plays for AS Roma and he would look to hurt Juve tomorrow, but it will be an emotional return for him.

He desperately wanted to remain a Juve player and knows that most of the club’s fans love him.

Jose Mourinho also understands that, but the Portuguese manager insists he is a man and he will know how to handle his emotions and do his job tomorrow.

The Roma gaffer tells reporters, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He has a baby face, but he is not. We can talk about how he could play, but he has control of his emotion. I haven’t seen anything different these days, I expect a regular game, perhaps with a bit of emotion before and after.”

Juve FC Says

It has been only a few months since Dybala left the Allianz Stadium, so we still remember his impact on our team clearly.

The attacker was a darling of most of us and it would be emotional to watch him play for another club in front of us tomorrow.

But we must spoil his return by earning a home win against the Giallorossi.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria

Di Maria and Bonucci could be out until next month

August 26, 2022
fans

Allegri calls on Juventus fans to cheer the team to victory against AS Roma

August 26, 2022
Champions League

Galtier responds to being drawn in the same Champions League group as Juventus

August 26, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.