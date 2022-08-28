Jose Mourinho has admitted his Roma team started badly against Juventus yesterday and they deserved to be more than a goal down at halftime.

The Giallorossi earned a 1-1 draw against the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to a second-half goal from Tammy Abraham.

However, they had started the game badly as Juve dominated the opening exchanges.

The Bianconeri took the lead through a well-struck Dusan Vlahovic free kick before Manuel Locatelli had a fine goal chalked off by VAR for handball by the Serbian.

Roma started the second half better, and they earned a deserved draw for that performance.

However, Mourinho insists his players were terrible in the first half.

He told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I told my players at half-time that I was ashamed of them. It wasn’t a tactical issue, it was their attitude. We can’t come here and play like this.

“I was telling Salvatore (Foti) on the bench, pray that it’s only 1-0. Because losing 1-0 is a fantastic result after that first half performance and we were very fortunate.

“We did absolutely nothing, it was pure luck. It was a very different team in the second half, although unfortunately I didn’t have many options to bring off the bench, with Zaniolo and Wijnaldum injured.

Juve FC Says

The game against Roma is a match we should have won if we took our chances, especially in the first half.

Because we didn’t kill them off, they came back stronger and got their goal.

We must learn to kill teams off in this campaign to achieve success.