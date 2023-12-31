Roma coach Jose Mourinho felt his side could do little after conceding a goal against Juventus who boast an impregnable defense.

The Bianconeri took the lead early in the second half when Dusan Vlahovic freed up Adrien Rabiot with a backheel assist. The French kept his composure to beat Rui Patricio.

The home side then remained compact at the back while harrying the Romans on the counter. The scoreline remained intact.

For his part, Mourinho was relatively quiet on the touchline, avoiding some of his usual theatrics.

The Portuguese had shared some pleasantries with Juventus coach Max Allegri in their pre-match press conferences which may have softened the mood.

So after the match, the Special One didn’t try to come up with alibis to justify the result. Instead, he simply admitted that Roma were helpless against the Juventus defensive wall.

“In the second half, it was impossible to find spaces against the Turin wall,” said Mourinho in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“Even the Juventus stadium is educated on this matter. They know that the team plays to win, even when sitting deep.

“The supporters are there to offer efficiency and joy. It becomes difficult for the opponent.

“We came here to score first. But we didn’t. Instead, we conceded the opener,” concluded the 60-year-old.