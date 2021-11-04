Mourinho aims dig at Juve’s retaken penalty in his usual cheeky fashion

José Mourinho will never change. The Portuguese manager may adopt a more diplomatic approach at times, but you can always expect him to revert to his usual “below the belt” hits.

We all remember the controversy than ensued during last month’s encounter between Juventus and Roma.

Moise Kean gave the Old Lady the lead. Tammy Abraham thought to have scored the equalizer but referee Daniele Orsato had already blown his whistle and pointed to the spot.

However, Jordan Veretout’s penalty kick was saved by Wojciech Szczesny much to the displeasure of the Giallorossi players… and of course their manager.

On Tuesday night, Paulo Dybala initially missed from the spot, but the official ordered the penalty to be replayed as some of the Zenit players had entered the box before it was converted.

Thus, Mourinho posted on his Instagram account two images – one for Dybala’s spot kick and another for Verertout – both showing opposition players entering the box prematurely.

The Special One added the caption: “One had to retaken, one hadn’t. Guess which.”

Juve FC say

Well, you can always count on someone like Mourinho to deliver a cheap shot. Yes, the Roma manager is practically right, but the Champions League is a different competition with different officials.

While opposition players storming into the box is a regular occurrence, the Zenit players made it a bit more obvious than usual.