Mourinho, Allegri and the most interesting stats ahead of Juve-Roma

Later on Saturday, Juventus and Roma will go head-to-head in what should be a thrilling battle between two of the biggest clubs in Serie A.

The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts prior to the clash.

As we all remember, Max Allegri’s men completed a stunning comeback the last time they met the capital side. That match at the Olimpico Stadium was the last time Manuel Locatelli and Mattia De Sciglio scored goals for the club.

Moreover, this encounter will feature a meeting between the two coaches with the highest point per game percentage in Serie A among the managers with 50+ matches, with José Mourinho at 2.03 and Massimiliano Allegri at 2.02.

The Special One has a storied history with Juventus, but has lost his last two meetings against the Turin-based giant. He has only recorded one worse losing streak against a single opponent (four straight defeats at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League).

This season, Juventus and Roma are the only two Serie A clubs who are yet to conceded a goal.

Finally, 349 players have already scored goals for Juventus in Serie A. So if a new player manages to add his name to the list, he will become the club’s 350th goal-scorer.