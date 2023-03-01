Mourinho alludes to Juventus conspiracy following his dismissal

For one reason or another, José Mourinho just can’t stay away from trouble. This has been a never-ending pattern in the Portuguese’s illustrious career.

On Tuesday, Roma suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hand of Cremonese who finally earned their maiden Serie A victory.

During the match, the Special One had an ugly row with fourth official Marco Serra which led to his dismissal.

The manager suggests that the official may have deliberately provoked him to prompt a red card which would subsequently earn him a ban from Sunday’s big clash against Juventus, pointing to the fact that Serra hails from Turin.

“I’m emotional but not crazy. Something happened, otherwise I wouldn’t have had that reaction,” said Mourinho in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“I have to figure out if I can do something legally. Piccinini gave me the red card because of what I told Serra. But the latter doesn’t have the honesty to reveal what he really told me.

“I don’t want to go into the fact that he’s from Turin and then we play against Juventus next Sunday.

“He spoke to me in an unjustifiable way. I then went to their changing rooms. Serra forgot what he told me. Maybe he’s very strong on the pitch, but I respect him off the field as he respects me.”

Juve FC say

In the modern era, one would struggle to find a manager who collected more red cards than Mourinho. So to suggest that some Juventus conspiracy is behind that ugly episode is just baffling.

Nevertheless, Mourinho wouldn’t be the Special One without such controversial statements.