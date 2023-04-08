Mourinho asks Roma to beat Juventus to sign a defender

Jose Mourinho has asked AS Roma to add Wilfried Singo to his squad at the end of this season, despite interest from Juventus.

Juve wants to make the defender the second player to move from Torino to their group in successive summer windows and it seems like a transfer they can pull off.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, Juve will be confident they can win the race for his signature, but a report on Football Italia says Mourinho wants to work with the right-back.

It claims the AS Roma gaffer sees Singo as one player who can make an impact on his team if he joins them and has asked his employers to sort out the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Singo seems likely to change clubs in the summer and now is the time for us to start working hard on sealing the deal.

The defender has impressed in Serie A and Roma’s interest will drive up his price.

It remains unclear how much we initially intended to pay for his signature, but we probably should consider improving our budgets now to seal the deal.

The season comes to an end soon and we must begin the groundwork needed to steal a march on others.