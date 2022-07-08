dybala
Mourinho cannot imagine his Roma team without Dybala

July 8, 2022 - 9:00 pm

AS Roma remains in the hunt for Paulo Dybala as he struggles to complete his move to Inter Milan.

The attacker is now officially a free agent after leaving Juve, and he was expected to move to Inter long ago.

However, his entourage and the Nerazzurri cannot find an agreement, and he could join another club.

Calciomercato says he is waiting for Inter, but Jose Mourinho has made him a prime target.

The report claims the Roma gaffer believes the attacker is the player he needs to give his team a leap in quality, and he is keen to add him to his squad.

Dybala is reluctant to join them, but Inter must offload one of their high earners to take him to the San Siro.

Juve FC Says

Few would have predicted that Dybala would be clubless at this stage of the transfer window.

It seemed certain that he will get a club to take a chance on him as soon as he leaves Juve, but the reality on the ground now is so different.

He would still find a new home, but he risks settling for a club below his initial expectations, and it is hard to see him make as much money as he original wanted.

