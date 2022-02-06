Mourinho claims Juventus is being favoured over his Roma side

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to making controversial and ridiculous comments, and it is almost as if the AS Roma manager is jealous of Juventus.

His side was held to a goalless draw by Genoa yesterday, and it was a frustrating game.

One of the highlights of the match was Nicolo Zaniolo getting sent off late for dissent.

The attacker had scored what he thought was the winner, but it was chalked off after a VAR review with Tammy Abraham deemed to have committed a foul in the buildup.

Zaniolo protested continuously, which earned him a sending off, and Mourinho was furious.

In his post-match comments, he claimed it would have been different if the 22-year-old was a Juve player.

The ex-Chelsea boss said via Football Italia: “Do you think if Zaniolo played for Inter, Juventus or Milan, the same situation would’ve developed? He hasn’t been given a penalty all season, he gets fouled constantly, he opens his mouth and is automatically booked. He’s had seven or eight yellow cards and two red, a creative player like Zaniolo.”

He added: “Do you think that red card would’ve been given, for example, to Lautaro Martinez for Inter at San Siro? Or Giorgio Chiellini in the Juventus Stadium? Or Zlatan Ibrahimovic at San Siro?”

Juve FC Says

Mourinho is arguably the most outspoken and controversial manager in Serie A right now.

The Portuguese boss would always complain. Bringing Juve into his comments might be a suggestion that he is simply jealous of us.

The referee’s job is not an easy one and they will always get bashed for it, but they just have to keep doing their best.

No matter how Mourinho sees us, Juve will always be a bigger club when compared to Roma.