Juventus are reportedly targeting Jonathan David as a free agent at the end of the season, with the Canadian striker’s contract at Lille nearing its conclusion. The forward is among the most sought-after players in Europe this campaign and is widely expected to join a new club in the upcoming transfer window.

At 25, David remains at a prime stage in his career to earn a move to a top-tier side, and Juventus are eager to become his next destination. The Bianconeri are believed to view him as a suitable replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whose departure in the summer remains a strong possibility.

While David has engaged in discussions with several clubs, his financial expectations have proven to be a stumbling block. These demands have so far prevented him from reaching a pre-contract agreement, even with some of the continent’s most prominent teams. The challenge of meeting these conditions has reportedly caused hesitation, creating a potential opportunity for a different club to step in.

There is growing interest from Fenerbahce, where José Mourinho is believed to see David as an ideal addition to his attacking line. According to Juventusnews24, the manager is pushing for his club to outpace Juventus in the race to secure David’s signature, with Fenerbahce said to be willing to meet all of the striker’s demands, including a signing-on fee of 15 million euros.

David is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking talents currently available and has consistently demonstrated his goal-scoring capabilities. His performances this season have only further enhanced his reputation as a forward capable of making an impact at the highest level. As competition intensifies and the season draws to a close, Juventus must act with clarity and urgency if they are to overcome the growing number of rivals vying for his signature.