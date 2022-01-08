Mourinho could hand Arsenal loanee his Serie A debut against Juventus

On Friday, Ainsley Maitland-Niles officially completed his switch from Arsenal to Roma on a six-month loan deal.

The Englishman’s timely arrival could solve one of José Mourinho’s headaches ahead of Sunday’s clash against Juventus.

Last Thursday, the Giallorossi lost their first fixture in the new year at the hands of Milan, while also losing the services of two key players due to suspensions.

Rick Karsdorp and Roberto Mancini both saw red at the San Siro, leaving the Special One with very options on the right side.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Maitland-Niles could be immediately thrusted in the lineup to cover for Karsdorp’s absence.

Stephan El Shaarawy could be the alternative option for the wingback role, but the new incomer is the favorite to start in Mourinho’s 3-5-2 lineup.

Matias Vina should play on the opposing flank, while Marash Kumbulla replaces Mancini at the back, alongside Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez.

The central midfield trio should include Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante and club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Tammy Abraham will surely lead the line, supported by Nicolò Zaniolo.

Interestingly, Roma’s expected formation would then include three Englishmen, which can definitely be considered as an extremely rare occurrence in Italian football.

Roma Probable XI (3-5-2): Patricio; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham