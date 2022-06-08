With Angel Di Maria’s deal is looking less certain at the moment, Juventus have been identifying suitable alternatives for the Argentine veteran.

Thus, Domenico Berardi’s name has strongly emerged in recent hours. The Bianconeri co-owned the winger between 2013 and 2015, but he eventually remained at Sassuolo.

The Euro 2020 winner will celebrate his 28th birthday this summer, and his departure from the Mapei Stadium has been long overdue.

Last season, Berardi reminded the observers of his elusive capabilities by scoring 15 Serie A goals and providing 17 assists for his teammates.

But while Juventus are trying to keep the track alive with the 27-year-old, they could face some competition from another Serie A club.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, José Mourinho is also interested in Berardi, as he would perfectly fit within his 4-2-3-1 formation at Roma.

The source adds that the Sassuolo star would replace Nicolò Zaniolo in case the latter leaves the Italian capital this summer.

Juve FC say

While the interest in Berardi is suddenly rising in the last hours, it appears that the Azzurri star remains a fallback option for both Juventus and Roma.

The Bianconeri’s primary target for the right wing remains Di Maria, while the Giallorossi would probably prefer to maintain Zaniolo’s services, and would only pursue Berardi if they receive a tempting offer for their young star.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that Berardi had irked Juventus fans with some untasteful comments back in the day. Hence, he remains an unpopular figure at the Allianz Stadium.