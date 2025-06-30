ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin reportedly has a new suitor in the shape of Jose Mourinho who would like to add him to his Fenerbahce squad.

The 32-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since the summer of 2018, but never cemented himself as a regular starter.

The Italian custodian put up some impressive showings which earned him a new contract. However, he never managed to threaten Michele Di Gregorio’s throne.

Mattia Perin no longer satisfied with his Juventus role

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Perin only made nine appearances across all competitions this season. He managed to register three clean sheets, while conceding eight goals. He hasn’t been able to join his teammates in their Club World Cup campaign after undergoing surgery that will keep him out for a while.

Therefore, the Latina native may have already played his last Juventus match, as he’s widely expected to leave in the summer. Due to his solid showings and affordable price, he has been able to attract several suitors in Italy and abroad.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Fenerbahce have become the latest club to join the race for the goalkeeper’s services.

Mourinho eyeing a move for Perin

Mourinho decided to stay in Istanbul for a second season, and the management will reward him with what is shaping up to be an exciting summer overhaul. The Special One is apparently seeking a new shot-stopper, and Perin could represent the ideal profile.

However, the Turkish giants will have to overcome competition from at least two Serie A clubs, namely Atalanta and Bologna.

La Dea would need a new goalkeeper if they end up selling Marco Carnesecchi who emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

As for the Emilians, they could part ways with their longtime servant, Lukasz Skorupski, who has lucrative offers in the Saudi Pro League.