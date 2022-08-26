Mourinho gives a hint about his team to face Juventus

Jose Mourinho has revealed he intends to field an unchanged starting 11 against Juventus this weekend, except for one forced change.

The Portuguese manager faces Juve with his unbeaten AS Roma side as Paulo Dybala returns to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has had a good start to the campaign with no losses and no goals conceded in two matches.

They have faced Sassuolo and Sampdoria so far, but the game against Roma would be their toughest match yet.

The Giallorossi have also not lost a game so far, but they have won both matches and are third on the league table.

They visit Juve hoping to maintain their 100% record in the league, and Mourinho has delivered a hint about his selection.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Tomorrow we play with the same line-up except for Matic who will replace Nicolò Zaniolo. We have collected six points in two games and it’s a positive thing.”

Juve FC Says

By revealing his team, Mourinho is showing confidence in his players and now Juve can plan to stop them.

However, the best plan we can come up with is to ensure we outplay them and earn all the points from this fixture.