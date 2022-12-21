In recent days, we reported that Juventus and Roma are pondering over an exchange deal that would see Mattia De Sciglio heading towards the Italian capital and Rick Karsdorp moving in the opposite direction.

It seems that this rumored deal is picking up some momentum and even the Special One is reportedly on board.

As you might have heard, Karsdorp fell out of favor with his manager José Mourinho, with the latter publicly urging the player to leave the club in a post-match outburst, albeit without naming him.

So according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Mourinho would welcome a swap deal that moves the Dutchman away from the Stadio Olimpico and brings De Sciglio to Roma.

However, the report adds that the Bianconeri haven’t officially placed the 30-year-old on the transfer list as he still holds the esteem of his manager Max Allegri.

Moreover, Juventus have placed a higher value on their player compared to the price tag that Roma slapped on Karsdorp’s back.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants will reportedly ask for a sum of cash in addition to the Dutchman’s services in order to balance the equation.

Longo claims that Juventus aren’t willing to lower their demands, so we must now wait and see if Roma will consent the operation.