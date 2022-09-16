Juventus has been a long-term admirer of Nicolo Zaniolo as the attacker continues to develop well at AS Roma.

The Bianconeri always sign the best players from other Serie A clubs, especially if they are Italians.

This made it almost certain that Zaniolo’s next team would be them.

When they decided against extending the contract of Paulo Dybala last summer, reports hinted they will bring him in as a replacement.

AS Roma was expected to hand him a contract extension to deter Juve and protect his value, but that hasn’t happened.

It means he could still leave them next summer, but Jose Mourinho insists he has never been told the former Inter Milan man will leave.

The Portuguese said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

‘There is this possibility’. Never. You read a lot of things, especially in the summer. important player for us, with different qualities than the others. He is the only one with this physical potential. Yes, I was a little scared. Not so much because the manager never told me there were possibilities.’

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the top talents in Italian football, and he will likely thrive at Juve.

He has been showing his class at Roma for some time, and they will want to keep him.

However, we are a bigger club, and we might tempt him if we become serious about adding him to our squad.