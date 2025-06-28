ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus have one less competitor in the race for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, thanks to Jose Mourinho’s stance.

The 25-year-old spent his campaign on loan at Chelsea who opted against keeping him on a permanent basis.

Moreover, Ruben Amorim doesn’t plan to reinstate him, so the Englishman must find himself a new club.

Mourinho tells Fenerbahce to forget about Sancho

In recent days, Juventus emerged as a possible destination, and some reports consider them the favourites in the race. The Serie A giants already tracked Sancho last summer, and have reportedly rekindled their interest in the player.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri aren’t alone in the race, as Napoli are also keeping tabs on the situation, while several sources have identified Fenerbahce as another suitor.

But according to Fanatic (via IlBianconero), the Istanbul-based giants have decided to pull themselves out of the race for the London native.

This decision was taken based on the advice of Mourinho who enquired about Sancho by contacting his compatriot, Amorim. The latter reportedly highlighted the player’s lack of motivation as the reason behind his omission from his plans.

Juventus in two-horse race for Jadon Sancho

Sancho never played under Amorim’s tutelage, but he had a well-illustrated public spat with his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, which proved fatal for his Man Utd career.

Therefore, we could be about to witness a direct tug-of-war between Juventus and Napoli for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

With only one year left on his contract, Sancho should be available for circa €25 million, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be willing to accept a pay cut, neither Italian club would be willing to match his hefty Man Utd salary.