Juventus are hoping to lure Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, and they may find an unlikely ally in Jose Mourinho.

The 26-year-old is a Manchester City youth product who was poached by the Spanish giants in the summer of 2019.

Between 2020 and 2023, the Moroccan played on loan for Milan, and his Serie A exploits included a few scorchers against Juventus.

Diaz returned to Madrid in 2023, adding depth to one of the sport’s most star-studded attacking departments, one that includes Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Franco Mastantuono.

Nico Paz to Real Madrid could free up Diaz

In recent weeks, Diaz surfaced as a serious target for Juventus, especially after giving up on signing Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.

The Malagan native’s contract with Real Madrid will expire in June 2027, so he could be available at a discount. But more importantly, a new arrival could push out the door.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho, who will soon be announced as Los Blancos’ new head coach, is keen to bring Nico Paz to the club as early as possible.

The young Spaniard has cemented himself as one of the best players in Serie A, playing an instrumental role in Como’s historic Champions League qualification.

Real Madrid have a buy-back option on Paz worth €10 million this summer and €11 million in 2027. Nevertheless, the pink newspaper believes the Special One will request the 21-year-old’s arrival in the coming weeks.

Juventus identify Brahim Diaz as the right profile

With Paz rejoining the ranks at Los Merengues, Diaz is the most likely candidate to make way for the Como star, given that the club’s other attackers are considered untouchable. Juventus would thus try to pounce on the opportunity to bring the Moroccan back to Serie A.

Diaz is a left-footed player who can play almost anywhere in the final third, including as an attacking midfielder.

Therefore, he would be capable of adding some much-needed flair to Juventus between the lines. This season, he contributed with two goals and nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.