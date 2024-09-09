In his newest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto reveals the key role Jose Mourinho played in luring Juventus winger Filip Kostic to Fenerbahce.

The Special One sent shockwaves across Turkiye when he took over the Istanbul-based giants last summer. He had been out of job since January when he was sacked by Roma.

The Portuguese has thus been using his elusive charm to sway prominent stars towards the eastern side of Istanbul.

While the deal is not yet official, Kostic appears to be the latest player to join Mourinho’s revolution.

On Sunday, Fenerbahce released a statement confirming an agreement in principle with both Juventus and the Serbian winger.

The 31-year-old has been invited to undergo medical tests before sorting the remaining contractual details.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star has been linked with a host of clubs this summer after finding himself an outcast at Thiago Motta’s court.

But after refusing all offers, a phone call from Mourinho was enough to convince the player to pack his bags and head to the airport, reveals Moretto.

The Portuguese manager made Kostic understand that the right project awaits him in Turkiye.

The experienced winger will sign on loan while Fenerbahce will have the option to purchase his contract at the end of the season.

The Blue-and-Yellow club will cover the Serbian’s full salary this season. They would then sign him on a two-year deal if the move becomes permanent.

The journalist also rules out a return to Juventus in the future. Even if Fenerbahce opt against keeping Kostic, the Bianconeri would seek a new buyer.

The left winger’s contract with the Turin-based giants runs until June 2026.