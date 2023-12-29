Roma coach Jose Mourinho only had words of praise for his counterpart Max Allegri ahead of their direct showdown.

The Giallorossi travel to Turin for a showdown against Juventus on Saturday night.

The Special One addressed the press ahead of the match, revealing that Paulo Dybala has overcome his injury and will be available against his former employers.

However, Mourinho refused to say whether the Argentine will be in the starting lineup or on the bench.

“I won’t tell you whether Paulo will be a starter or not,” said the Portuguese in his pre-match press conference via ilBianconero.

“All I can say is that Dybala will be available. But I don’t want to reveal whether he will start or come in later, but I won’t say I haven’t even decided.

“We still have to talk to him and understand how he’s feeling, but if everything is ok in training, he will start.

“Mancini is in the same situation as last week, and he already knows what it means to play without training.”

On another note, Mourinho heaped praise on Allegri for prioritizing results, insisting that is a rather positive trait rather than a negative connotation.

“Juve is Juve and Allegri is Allegri. We always know what to expect from Juve and Max.

“When we talk about the team and the result-producing coaches, even if it’s a strange word, I interpret it by saying that the most important thing in football is to get results.

“There are some who think that the word result-seeker has negative connotations. For me, however, they are only positive.

“Juve score a lot of points from dead balls. They play one match a week. And this doesn’t just mean being rested but also that they work several days in training. They’re fighting with Inter for the scudetto.”

Finally, Mourinho refused to address the recent stories about Leonardo Bonucci who was being tipped to join Roma only for the deal to falter in recent hours.

“I feel comfortable talking about Sanches because he is one of our players, but not about Bonucci.

“He must be respected and the way to do so is to avoid talking about someone who plays at Union Berlin. I don’t see any reason to talk about Bonucci.”