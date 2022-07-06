After securing the services of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, Juventus have now set their sights on Nicolò Zaniolo.

But while the first two were free agents and unattached to a club, the Bianconeri will now have to come forward with a proposal that convinces Roma to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Yesterday, we reported that the two clubs are sprinting to reach an agreement as soon as possible, and don’t want to waste any time by adding other players as counterparts.

However, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) now believes that José Mourinho is willing to consider Arthur Melo as a part of the package for the wantaway Zaniolo.

The source is certain that the Italy international will end up signing for the Old Lady this summer, one way or the other.

As for the Brazilian midfielder, Juventus have already placed him on the market after failing to inspire in his first two seasons in Turin,

On the other hand, il Messaggero (via JuventusNews24) suggests another Juventus midfielder as a counterpart of Zaniolo.

The source claims that the Special One would like to add Denis Zakaria to the swap deal.

The 25-year-old had only made his arrival to Juventus last January after completing a switch from Borussia Monchengladbach in the middle of the season.