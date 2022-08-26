Jose Mourinho has refused to reveal who will take AS Roma’s penalty if they are awarded one against Juventus tomorrow.

The Giallorossi faces the Bianconeri in arguably the biggest match in Serie A this weekend and both teams will want to remain unbeaten.

Mourinho wants to make Roma a top-four club again and they head into this game 3rd on the league table after two matches.

They have won both fixtures, but Juve will be their biggest test since the start of the campaign.

Mourinho’s team now has Paulo Dybala, who is a penalty specialist and a former Bianconeri.

He could be on spot-kick duties in the match, but Mourinho will not tell so that the Juventus goalies do no practice on them.

The former Chelsea manager tells reporters, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We don’t have a penalty kick taker for the season, it depends on our analysis. But for tomorrow, we know who will take a penalty.

“I won’t tell you because otherwise, Perin and Szczesny will study for 20 hours.”

Juve FC Says

Our players will not want to give away penalties willingly, so there is a good chance Roma will not have one in the match.

However, if they do, our goalies can still save it because they have trained well for that circumstance many times previously.