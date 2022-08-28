Mourinho reveals what he told Allegri at full-time

Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri had a warm embrace, and they were chatting after AS Roma held Juventus to a 1-1 draw yesterday.

The Bianconeri had taken the lead through a beautifully struck free kick from Dusan Vlahovic, but a Tammy Abraham header cancelled it out in the second half to ensure both clubs shared the spoils.

Juve now has one win and two draws from their opening three league matches of the season.

AS Roma has won more and it will delight them not to have lost a difficult game.

After the match, there was a friendly exchange between the managers, and reporters asked Mourinho what he was discussing with Allegri.

The former Chelsea boss replied, as quoted by Football Italia:

“That we were unbelievably lucky in the first half and in the second we did something more.”

Juve FC Says

Juve should have won that game and we deserve to have led by more than one goal at halftime.

Our players responded well from their setback at Sampdoria in the opening half of this fixture.

But we allowed Roma to grow into the game in the second half, which helped them to score their equaliser.

Our next game must end in a win if we are serious about challenging for the title.