Mourinho unwilling to part ways with Juventus transfer target

This summer, Juventus will be looking to bolster their ranks with a string of signings, and as usual, they have been linked with a host of Italian stars.

In the last few days, Bryan Cristante’s name emerged to the scene, with reports claiming that the Bianconeri are interested in the Roma midfielder.

The Euro 2020 winner mostly plays as a defensive midfielder, but can also cover at center back.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, José Mourinho will veto any attempt to lure Cristante away from the Italian capital.

Even though the Special One is planning on revamping his squad next summer, he considers the former Milan man as one of his proteges.

Therefore, the source expects the 27-year-old to linger in Rome, and could even sign a contract extension.

The midfielder joined Roma in 2018 after sealing a switch from Atalanta. His current deal expires in 2024.

Juve FC say

Although Cristante is a decent player, Max Allegri already has similar players at his disposal. We’re talking about the likes of Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot.

So instead of pursuing a hard-working midfielder with physical characteristics, Juventus need to find themselves a talented playmaker who can elevate the team’s technical level.