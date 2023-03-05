Mourinho will be on the bench for Roma-Juve following controversial court ruling

This Sunday, Roma and Juventus clash heads at the Olimpico Stadium in one of the most thrilling matchups of the weekend.

Following his dismissal in the previous round, José Mourinho was supposed to be serving a suspension against the Old Lady. Yet, the sporting justice has decided to delay the final ruling and subsequently allow the Portuguese to be in the Giallorossi dugout.

Last Tuesday, the Special had an ugly spat with the fourth official Marco Serra which culminated in a red card.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) tells, the federal court of appeal decided the delay the final ruling over the Roma manager’s original two-match ban.

The court justifies the decision by claiming that further investigation is needed in the incident between Mourinho and Serra that ensued during the Giallorossi’s away fixture in Cremona, which the coach claiming that the official had provoked him

Thus, the former Inter and Chelsea boss will take advantage of the delay to be present on the touchline for his side’s vital encounter against the Bianconeri.

As you can imagine, this controversial call didn’t sit well with Juventus supporters.

For his part, Calciomercato journalist Marcello Chirico is baffled by the awkward postonment, wondering how the same court of appeal decided to hand the Bianconeri a 15-point penalty in a swift manner (while the prosecutor was only asking for nine), but needs such a lengthy period to deliver a ruling on Mourinho’s touchline ban.