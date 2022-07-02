Juventus could get a chance to achieve two objectives in one deal before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri are desperate to offload Arthur Melo from their squad, and his departure might not be unconnected to the arrival of Nicolo Zaniolo.

This is because the Brazilian is one of their highest earners, and they might have to offload him before they can add the Italian to their squad.

These two goals could now be achieved in one transaction as Juve looks to get Roma to sell Zaniolo to them.

Tutto Sport claims Jose Mourinho wants to work with Arthur and will welcome the idea of the Bianconeri including the Brazilian in their offer for Zaniolo.

Both clubs will now meet to discuss how much else would be involved in the deal.

Juve FC Says

Landing Zaniolo while offloading Arthur would be an amazing piece of business for Juve.

Ideally, the attacker will cost us a lot of money to sign, but adding Arthur to the offer will make things easier.

However, an issue we might face is the midfielder’s salary. Because he makes a lot a Juve, Roma might struggle to pay him very well.

A solution would be for us to agree to subsidise it for a period of time after he starts playing for them.