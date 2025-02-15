Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus in the last transfer window and he has been one of the finest additions to their current squad.

The Frenchman did not get enough game time during his spell at PSG, which is why the Parisians agreed to loan him to Juventus for the remainder of the season. This move has proven to be a significant opportunity for Muani, as he has showcased his abilities in a new environment, and Juventus are reaping the rewards of his signing.

Juve had to compete against some top European clubs to secure his services, and Muani is delighted to have chosen them as his latest home. His decision to move to Italy was not an easy one, as both Tottenham and Manchester United were also keen to bring him to the Premier League. Despite this, the Frenchman made the choice to head to Turin, where he believes his potential will be fully realised.

Muani has been enjoying his time in Turin, settling in well with his new team and adapting to the demands of Serie A. However, he could have gone in a different direction. The Premier League sides that were interested in him certainly posed a strong temptation, but it was his conversation with Thiago Motta that ultimately convinced him to choose Juventus.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Muani was asked about his decision to choose Juventus and revealed, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Did he convince me? Yes. I spoke to him a lot. He talked to me about the objectives and the fact that I should seek perfection for the club, he talked to me about the ideas of the club. He motivated me to come here and I am very happy. And now it is up to me to do well for him too.”

The French striker’s words reflect his deep sense of commitment and gratitude towards Motta, who played a pivotal role in bringing him to Juventus. His confidence and enthusiasm for the project at Juve are clear, and Muani is eager to deliver the performances that will repay Motta’s faith in him.

Muani has already proven to be a fine addition to Juventus’ squad, and the club is grateful for Motta’s efforts in convincing him to make the move. With the striker now firmly settled at Juventus, fans are hopeful that he will continue to make significant contributions as the season progresses.