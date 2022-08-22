Multiple clubs attempting to scupper Juventus move for Depay

Juventus is struggling to get their move for Memphis Depay over the line in this transfer window.

The Dutchman wants to end his contract at Barcelona to become a free agent.

This would make him attractive to clubs around European football, and Juve wants to be his number one suitor.

However, the former Manchester United flop knows he will have many suitors when he becomes a free agent, and he is asking for a huge salary and signing on fee.

This is delaying an agreement between him and Juve, which has opened the door for other clubs to join the race.

A report on Calciomercato says Juve risks missing out on his signature because Tottenham and Newcastle United are also interested in him.

The Premier League sides have money to burn, and one of them might just meet his salary demands to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Depay would be a wonderful addition to our squad, but we cannot make him force us to pay more than we want.

The Dutchman has many suitors, but we can offer him a good chance of continuously playing in the Champions League and winning trophies.

If he does not join us, we can sign another attacker, but we need to know our fate on his signature fast.