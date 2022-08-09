Muriel further away from Juventus as Atalanta fail to land replacement

At this point of the transfer session, several deals appear to be entangled with one another.

For Juventus, signing a new striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic is a necessity. However, their quest is becoming increasingly complex by the day.

The Bianconeri have identified Luis Muriel as one of the main options for the role due to his vast experience in Italian football. The Colombian was apparently heading towards the exit door, but he could end up lingering in Bergamo after all.

According to Calciomercato, Atalanta have lost the race for Inter’s Andrea Pinamonti who is now destined to sign for Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi have recently sold Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham while Giacomo Raspadori could be heading towards Napoli. Thus, Pinamonti should help the Emilians cope with the departure of the two Italy internationals.

So with no incoming replacement in sight, Atalanta are now leaning towards maintaining the status quo and reviving the old partnership between Muriel and his compatriot Duvan Zapata.

Juve FC say

For their part, Juventus were already shunned away by the player’s valuation (15 million euros), and it appears that La Dea’s market shortcomings will spell the end of the Old Lady’s pursuit.

Nonetheless, the market can still offer several twists and turns, especially in the later stages, so until the transfer session closes its doors, all tracks remains possible.