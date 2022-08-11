Muriel, Morata, Depay and Arnautovic: Are you excited about Juventus’ attacking targets?

Reports have linked Juventus to a number of attackers as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Bianconeri added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window.

The Serbian is now their main man, but he is inexperienced and cannot carry the whole goal-scoring burden at the club on his head.

In the second half of last season, we saw that he has his limits and just like most young strikers, he needs support.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala lent him helping hands in that term, but they have left the club.

Juve has added Angel di Maria to the squad, and we could consider him a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

However, the Spaniard has not been replaced because Juve remained keen to bring him back.

The new season starts at the weekend, and we still haven’t added a new striker to the team.

Juve needs to sign quality, that is what fans demand in the same way they get a quality BoyleSports sign up offer they also want that with the club’s signings.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium as supporting attackers to Vlahovic. But are you excited about any of them?

The Bianconeri are constantly in the news because of their interest in the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Lucca, among others.

However, both of them have moved to other clubs, and alternative names are being discussed in the media as their targets.

The return of Morata remains a possibility, and some media outlets believe he is Juve’s first choice.

Atalanta’s Luis Muriel, Barcelona’s Memphis Depay and Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic are other top players on Juve’s shopping list, according to multiple reports.

These players are good individually, and some have won trophies in their careers, but do they get you on the edge of your seat?

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and these names seem like players who have either been rejected or are looking to step up to bigger teams.

We should challenge for the best players at other top clubs.

Not so long ago, reports claimed we wanted to sign Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

That is the type of player you would expect Juve to move for and be excited about it.

We were also linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus and Robert Lewandowski, but they have joined other suitors now.

To compete for the biggest trophies in Italy and Europe, we have to equip our team with players that will come in and make us better.

Some of our current targets can achieve that, but we need to get back to when we signed the world’s best players, and they chose us because of who we are.