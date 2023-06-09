“Must be respected” Roberto Mancini comes to the defence of Allegri

Italy manager Roberto Mancini believes that Max Allegri deserves credit for his management of Juventus during a challenging season. Despite facing a period of legal troubles and subsequent punishments, Allegri guided the team through the storm.

Juventus endured several sanctions, ultimately resulting in a ten-point deduction that prevented them from qualifying for the Champions League. Mancini says that, without the deductions, Juventus could have finished higher in the league standings, potentially securing a third-place position.

Despite this, some fans are calling for Allegri’s departure from the club after two trophyless seasons. However, Mancini’s perspective emphasises the importance of recognizing Allegri’s efforts in navigating a difficult period for the team.

However, the gaffer has received support from Mancini, who said via Football Italia:

“There is pressure, being a coach is not easy. How many points has Juve made? I think they finished third on the pitch. Allegri must be respected after a complicated season.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers we can get and he cannot be judged by his performance in the last campaign, considering all the off-field troubles they had to endure.

We need to give him another season to show he has what it takes to lead this club back to trophies, as was the case in his first spell as our manager.