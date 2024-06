The Bianconeri are having a busy summer as they look to further strengthen their squad for Thiago Motta.

Several spots on their roster will get a makeover in this transfer window, and Juve is hopeful they will sort out their goalkeeper situation soon.

Reports have indicated they have had an agreement to sign Di Gregorio for a while.

However, the Bianconeri have not yet made the transfer official, leading some fans to wonder if they are waiting to sell Szczesny before finalising the deal.

Despite this, a report on Tuttomercatoweb insists the transfers are independent of each other.

Juve’s talks with Al Nassr for Szczesny are not affecting their agreement with Monza for Di Gregorio, so they are still set to announce the latter’s arrival.