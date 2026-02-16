Luciano Spalletti is expected to sign an extended Juventus contract in the coming weeks, as the club believes he is the ideal manager for their team. The gaffer has performed well in Turin since being appointed following Igor Tudor’s departure.

He is the most experienced of the last two coaches Juve have had and has developed the team’s mentality so far, bringing a renewed sense of excitement and belief around the squad, much like the buzz supporters feel when enjoying legacy of dead demo.

Juve have quality players, but they lacked confidence before Spalletti became their manager. The former Napoli boss has changed all that, and they now play with far greater confidence, able to regain form when they falter.

Juve will continue to support their coach with the best players on the market when the season ends, and he will have a greater objective to achieve next term.

Before being knocked out of the Coppa Italia, Juve had expected him to win that competition and finish the season in a Champions League place.

One major reason the club quickly sacked Tudor was the risk of not securing a Champions League place if they had retained the Croatian as manager. We expect Spalletti to secure that place, as the team has been in fine form over the last few weeks, but more will be required next term.

Not winning a trophy this season would be acceptable because Juve changed managers and did not make the best start to the campaign. However, that might not be sufficient next term, and Spalletti must devise a plan to ensure they win one.

If you ask most Bianconeri supporters, they would choose winning the league title again, and Spalletti can make that happen. That said, it would depend greatly on Juve’s performance in the transfer market, as they have a manager who specifically asked for a striker last month, and they were unable to sign one.

Spalletti is an accomplished coach, and he knows he has been appointed to take the team to a new level and win trophies. He will be judged on the number of trophies he wins next term, so he must be clear about the players he needs to mount a serious title challenge, and Juve must provide them.

The Bianconeri will accept improved performances and a top-four finish this term, but it will not be enough for Spalletti to retain his position at the Allianz Stadium next season.