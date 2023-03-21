“My biggest mistake” – Buffon on his Juventus return and Sarri’s reign

In 2018, Juventus and Gianluigi Buffon agreed to put an end to a legendary stint. The custodian cemented himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time during a spell that lasted for 17 years.

But while many had expected the Italian to hang his gloves on sight, he instead pursued additional glory by signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Nonetheless, his experience in the French capital only lasted for a single year, as he decided to rekindle his love affair with the Bianconeri in 2019. The veteran goalkeeper served as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny in his two-year stint before making a sensational return to Parma in 2021.

Nonetheless, Buffon considers his return to Juventus as the biggest mistake of his career, as he and his family were enjoying life in Paris. The legendary goalkeeper also felt that Maurizio Sarri was a mere scapegoat at Juventus.

“At Paris Saint-Germain, I had the best experience of my life and leaving was the biggest mistake of my career,” reckoned the 45-year-old during his appearance with Bobo TV via Calciomercato.

“My children still ask me why we left. In Paris, I felt like a free man, I spoke French and went to museums. I also gave up 10 million euros.

“But they wanted to let [Alphonse] Areola play and I couldn’t accept it. They had a brilliant team in terms of quality, but they lacked Juve’s attitude.

“The match against Manchester United in The Champions League remains the biggest regret of my life”.

“I know what didn’t work for Sarri at Juventus. Unfortunately, sometimes to defend choices you have to antagonize someone.

“He was almost immediately left at the mercy of results. I have wonderful memories with Maurizio. I tried to give him a hand in my own humble way and I still feel for him”.