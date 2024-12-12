Juventus captain Danilo is determined to stay at the club at least until the end of the season, reiterating his unbreakable bond with the club.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart in Turin since his arrival in 2019. He officially inherited the captain’s armband upon Leonardo Bonucci’s unceremonious departure in the summer of 2023.

But while the Brazilian was an undisputed starter at the back in previous years, he endured a rough patch at the start of the season. Between reduced playing time and some uncharacteristically poor displays, many believe the veteran’s stint at Continassa could be put to a merciful end as early as January.

Nevertheless, Danilo bounced back with a formidable display against his old employers Manchester City, leading Juventus towards a crucial Champions League victory on Wednesday night.

After the contest, the former Real Madrid man discussed his great rapport with the Bianconeri which goes beyond playing time, while revealing his plans for the future.

“Even in the summer, they were linking me to several other clubs,” recalled Danilo in his post-match interview with Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“But I never said anything, I never asked to leave, I’ll always make myself available for the club. My bond goes beyond playing time. Of course, the last performances have been up and down, they weren’t at my level, but I always make myself available.”

The Brazil skipper made it clear that he wishes to honor his contract by staying until the end of the season.

“I want to stay here until the end of my contract, I’ve never seen a captain who left his team halfway through the season and I won’t be that one.”

Danilo is still widely expected to leave the club once his contract expires in June, as the club is currently building a young squad, so the veteran and his relatively high wages are unlikely to fit in the project.