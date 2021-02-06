“My choice is limited to the present, I don’t think about anything else” Rugani not thinking of Juventus

Daniele Rugani earned a return to Italian football with Cagliari in the last transfer window after spending the first half of the season at Rennes in France.

The defender had left Juventus in the summer in search of first-team football with the Champions League campaigners.

However, in the first half of the season, he only made two appearances with them following struggles with injury and competition for places in the team.

He was recently unveiled by Sardinians and claimed that he struggled physically in the first half of the season. He is, however, back in full training and will be looking to start playing football again soon.

He also spoke about a return to Juve and made it clear that he is only focused on playing regular football at Cagliari for now.

He also backed his new team to turn around their current situation that sees them staring relegation in the face.

“I am feeling well, I had some physical problems at the beginning of the season, but I had been training with the group for the last three or four weeks,” Rugani said at his unveling press conference via Football Italia.

“I am ready and I am looking forward to beginning,” he added.

Does he think about a possible return to Juventus?

“My choice is limited to the present, I don’t think about anything else” Rugani said.

“I want to do well here. I am very much motivated, we’ll see the results at the end of the season. I want to enjoy the opportunity I have been given by the club.

“I am happy to be here, I thank the president and the director, I accepted immediately. This club has important values, that I felt also as an opponent.

“I am proud to be here, we have a strong team. I think that with the right self-esteem we can leave this negative situation.”

The Sardinians are involved in the race for Serie A survival and travel to Lazio next weekend.

“We’ll need to be humble, but with personality too. We know they are a strong team, but never take anything for granted in football. I think this team can create troubles for big clubs.”