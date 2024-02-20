Juventus defender Gleison Bremer reveals how he earned his name while paying his respect to Andreas Brehme.

It was announced this morning that the German legend suddenly passed away at the age of 63.

Tributes have been pouring from all over the globe, with fans and footballers from past and present mourning the death of the late left-back.

During his heyday, Brehme represented Bayern Munich, Inter and the German national team, helping his nation clinch the 1990 World Cup.

However, Bremer had a very interesting revelation, explaining how his father decided to name him after the iconic defender who was his favorite player at the time.

“You were my dad’s idol. He named me after you,” posted the 26-year-old on his Instagram account.

“For me, you will always remain an example of sportsmanship. Rest in peace, Andy.”

During his time at Inter between 1988 and 1992, Brehme won the Scudetto title as well as the UEFA Cup under the tutelage of Giovanni Trapattoni.

For his part, Bremer almost followed in the footsteps of his father’s idol by signing for the Nerazzurri in 2022, but Juventus hijacked the operation at the eleventh hour, striking an agreement with their crosstown rivals Torino.

The Brazilian has now cemented himself as a pillar at the back for the Bianconeri. He recently signed a new contract with the club valid until 2028.