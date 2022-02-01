“My goal is to win trophies” New signing reveals why he joined Juventus

Denis Zakaria insists he has joined Juventus to win trophies after he completed a deadline day switch from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Switzerland international had an expiring contract at the German club, and he could have moved to the Allianz Stadium for free in the summer.

However, after selling Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham, Juve swooped to add him to their squad early.

The lure of playing for the Bianconeri is often too hard for players to turn down, and one reason is that there is almost a guarantee that Max Allegri’s side will win a trophy.

Zakaria wants that and insists he has joined the club to continue the winning tradition.

He told Juventus TV as reported by Football Italia: “Signing for Juventus is something exceptional for me. I still have to realize it. It’s a great club, I’m very honoured and proud to be a part of it. I will give my best to bring my contribution. I can help the team recover balls, that’s one of my qualities.”

He adds: “My goal is to win trophies with Juventus. Juventus are a great club, who have to win something every year. For me it is important to play well, to give joy to the fans and to win trophies.”

Juve FC Says

One reason we have splashed the cash on Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window is that we want to keep winning trophies.

The midfielder has joined with the right mindset and it means he will contribute to the success of this club from the second half of this season.