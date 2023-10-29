Andrea Cambiaso has jokingly expressed his delight at receiving a yellow card for celebrating his late goal for Juventus against Verona last night.

The wing-back came to the rescue after Juve had struggled to find a goal throughout the match.

Verona rebounded from at least two VAR decisions going against Juventus to stay in the game, and it seemed they would secure a point for their hard work.

However, their hopes were dashed late in the game as Cambiaso scored in the 7th minute of added time just before the game ended, sending the Allianz Stadium into pandemonium.

The defender is unlikely to score a more important and thrilling goal in his career, and he removed his shirt to celebrate.

He was shown a yellow card for that action and humorously revealed that it was the best yellow card of his life.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“This is a very important goal, I am so happy. This means a lot, we are top of the table and will enjoy it for a few hours at least.

“It was also my happiest yellow card, it was well worth it!”

Juve FC Says

That yellow card could have been a red and we would not still care because it was a goal worth celebrating that way.

Cambiaso has been one of our finest players this term and this goal will live long in his memory as a player.