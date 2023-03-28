“My public image has changed” – Rabiot credits Juventus experience

During the international break, Adrien Rabiot consolidated his role as a protagonist in the French national team, starting in both Euro 2024 qualifiers for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Last Friday, Les Bleus thrashed the Netherlands at the Stade de France with four unanswered goals, before rounding off their international break with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland win in Dublin.

For his part, Rabiot is enjoying the best campaign of his playing career at both club and international levels. The midfielder admits that his experience in Italy has helped him grow as a footballer.

However, the 27-year-old feels that his improvement has changed how the public perceives him, even if he remains the same person.

“We were solid and patient. It’s true that in the final stretch we suffered a lot and luckily Maignan was there to save us,” admitted the former Paris Saint-Germain player in his post-match interview following Monday’s win over Ireland as reported by Calciomercato.

“They would have put any other team in trouble by playing as they did. We had the opportunity to score. There are matches where you have to know how to settle.

“My season? I’m improving as a footballer, I’m also getting ahead in life with more maturity.

“My experience in Italy has done me good from a footballing standpoint. My public image has changed but I don’t think I’ve changed at all.”

The midfielder has been playing for Juventus since signing for the club as a free agent in 2019. However, his future remains uncertain as his contract will expire at the end of the season.