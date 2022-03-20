“My role is Juve” Danilo will keep playing anywhere for Juventus

Danilo is one of the most versatile footballers in the world and it is a privilege to have him in the current Juventus squad.

The Brazilian can play in several positions on the team and he was fielded as a midfielder when Juventus beat Salernitana in Serie A this afternoon.

It was yet another role for the former Manchester City man who has also played as a right-back, left-back and centre-back since he joined Juve.

After the game, he was asked about his preferred position and he told reporters via Calciomercato: “My role is Juve, I’m never out of position. I work for the team.”

Juve FC Says

It is so profitable to have a player like Danilo in our team now, as he helps us in several ways.

His versatility means we can call on him to fill in any role when another player is unavailable.

This gives us an extra squad depth, and it means we can go through a season knowing we have an option for most positions.

However, we still need to strengthen our squad in the next transfer window to give ourselves a good chance of winning trophies next season.