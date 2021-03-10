‘Naive and hasty, like a defender who doesn’t think’ Italian papers destroy this Juve player

Merih Demiral has been fighting for a regular place in the Juventus team since he has been at the club.

Andrea Pirlo has trusted him to start games for them occasionally and the biggest game he has ever had to play for the club is perhaps their Champions League match against FC Porto yesterday.

The defender started the game as Juve looked to overturn their 2-1 loss in Porto and he made the worst impression.

He conceded the penalty, which gave the visitors an early lead and cancelled out Juve’s away goal.

He has now been slammed by the Italian press for that fundamental error that arguably changed the game.

Juve needed to avoid conceding which would have made just a goal enough for them to secure passage into the next round, but Porto scored twice to send them packing after extra time.

Football Italia has curated the conclusions of Italian papers after watching Demiral’s disaster class and here are some of them:

Il Corriere dello Sport claims ‘the mistake that leads to Porto’s penalty is unforgivable’.

La Gazzetta dello Sport say his defending for the penalty was ‘naïve and hasty, like a defender who doesn’t think’.