‘Names don’t bring trophies,” ex-Juventus man hoping for summer revamp at the club

Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Juventus player, strongly believes that the club requires a complete overhaul during the upcoming summer transfer window following a turbulent season at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite their size and rich history, Juventus has endured two difficult seasons across all competitions.

With another season ending without any silverware, it is anticipated that the club will undergo significant changes before the start of the next campaign. Many question whether Max Allegri is the right person to drive these transformations.

Tacchinardi has expressed his disappointment with the club’s poor management and stresses the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul to address the existing issues.

He said via Football Italia:

“I hope that this season will at least teach Juventus that names don’t bring trophies, but hunger and motivation.

“It is time to realise that anyone in the club who feels sated has to step aside and give over to those who are ready to eat grass to get the job done, to give everything, without calculation or reservation.”

Juve FC Says

We have had two terrible seasons and some people must go so we can start again with new names.

Allegri has had his chance and it is now ridiculous that the club is backing him to remain the manager despite the obvious flaw in his system.

We expect the manager to be changed and some players to be flushed out of the club before next season starts.