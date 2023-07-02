Nandez puts Juventus on alert by refusing to sign a new Cagliari contract

Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez appears to be interested in a move to Juventus this summer, as negotiations over a new contract with his current club Cagliari have proven difficult.

Nandez has long been a target for Juventus, with the club previously pursuing his signature before Cagliari’s relegation at the end of the 2021/2022 season. However, an agreement could not be reached at that time. Now, with just one season left on his contract, Cagliari is growing concerned about his future.

Although talks have been ongoing regarding a contract extension, Nandez does not appear eager to prolong his stay at Cagliari. This development comes as a boost to Juventus, who are seeking to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

Nandez is a talented midfielder who has caught the attention of Juventus manager Max Allegri. The latest report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Nandez is hesitant to commit to a new deal with Cagliari, which serves as a clear indication of his desire to leave the club. Juventus may see this as an opportunity to secure his services and bolster their squad.

The stalled contract negotiations with Cagliari suggest that Nandez is actively seeking a new challenge, and Juventus could be wise to pursue his signing during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Nandez is a decent midfielder who could do well on our books and will be inexpensive to sign this summer.

However, he may have missed his chance to join us, as Allegri seems focused on signing other players now.