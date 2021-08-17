Nani: “Ronaldo told me that he will probably end up playing in America”

Despite the obvious differences in terms of success, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani share a somewhat similar path. Both Portuguese stars launched their professional careers at Sporting Lisbon, before being poached by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The two men played side by side at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009, before CR7’s departure towards Real Madrid.

Moreover, both of them played in Serie A. Nani had a short and forgettable stint at Lazio in 2017/18, whilst Ronaldo has been the main attraction at Juventus since his ground-breaking transfer in 2018.

At the age of 34, Nani opted to spend the autumn years of his career in the United States. He has been playing for Orlando City since 2019.

So could Cristiano follow suit and enjoy a late-career stint in Major League Soccer?

The answer would be yes according to his compatriot, who revealed what the Juventus striker had told him a few years ago.

“A couple of years ago, Cristiano told me that he will probably end up playing in America. He is not 100% sure, but there is a possibility that it will happen,” said Nani in an interview with ESPN via ilPosticipo.

“It’s a great league. Of course, there are some points where we still need to improve, including the quality of the players. But there are some fantastic teams, very well organized, with great coaches and great players.

“You can see that season after season things are getting better and better. I think we have all the conditions to become a great championship, after all we are in a great country, and it’s just a matter of improving and not being afraid to do more and more.” concluded Nani.

Ronaldo is expected to remain at Juventus this season, but his contract is due to expire next summer, and his future remains unclear.