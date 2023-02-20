Nantes coach says wanting to beat Juventus made them lose their last league game

Nantes was beaten 3-1 by Lens in Ligue 1 at the weekend, which is not a good way to prepare for a tough match against Juventus.

However, their manager has now suggested that their minds were distracted by the upcoming game against the Bianconeri.

After earning a 1-1 draw against the black and whites in Turin, Nantes should be full of confidence in themselves ahead of the return leg.

Juve knows they have their work cut out now after failing to win the first leg and will prepare very well for the game.

The Bianconeri might see Nantes’ loss to Lens as a sign they are not in good shape ahead of the game, but the French club’s gaffer Antoine Koumbouarè reckons they lost because they are focused on the Juventus game.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“We are back to defeat. We do not like it. 3-1, is a heavy result and could have been heavier. We have been dominated by a superior opponent. Beyond the Turin game, we have a series of great races and I have to make choices. I am as responsible as the players. We wanted to do something, but Thursday’s meeting was in our head. We want to be ready for Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

The draw against Nantes should make us know they will be tough to face again when they play at home.

We are the bigger of both clubs, but upsets happen daily in European competitions and we must guard against one.