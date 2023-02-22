Nantes keeper insists they know the importance of the game against Juventus

Juventus will be keen to get the better of Nantes when both clubs meet in the Europa League tomorrow, but the French club is prepared, according to their number one Alban Lafont.

The first leg in Turin ended in a one-all draw and Juve is now hoping to finish the job in France.

But Nantes know they are facing a European giant at home and are preparing for it, according to Lafont.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“We know the importance of the game, we feel good. We have a great expectation and we have prepared well for tomorrow. It is an important race, it does not often happen to play such career races. For us, for Nantes, it is a great opportunity.”

Juve FC Says

Nantes might not reach this level in European competition for long and would want to upset the odds in this fixture.

As favourites, we would play with more pressure, which gives the Ligue 1 side a chance to hurt us.

But Max Allegri has been in much tougher situations in Europe and succeeded, so he should coach the boys to win this game.

The key thing is that our players also play that game as a very important fixture and do not hold back.