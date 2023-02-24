Nantes man speaks about the performance of Angel Di Maria

Nantes star Ludovic Blas has admitted the form of Angel di Maria in their match last night made life hard for them.

The Juventus attacker was the star of the show and was unplayable for much of the fixture after netting an impressive hattrick to send the Bianconeri to the next round of the Europa League.

Blas is a player that Juve identified as a critical threat for the home side after netting their equaliser in the first leg.

However, he could not make an impact at home and admits Di Maria took over the game and starred in it.

The Frenchman said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“What to say. There was a great Di Maria, it was a complicated challenge immediately for us thanks to his plays”.

Juve FC Says

It was Di Maria’s night and the Argentinian showed why he is one of our most important players.

Because of displays like that, we added the former PSG star to our squad. Hopefully, that performance means he has finally arrived at the Allianz Stadium.

If more Bianconeri players deliver terrific shows like that for us, we will end this season comfortably.

It would be interesting to see how far we can go in Europe and the World Cup winner’s performance will be an important factor.